England Beat Ireland By Four Wickets In 2nd ODI

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 02nd August 2020 | 12:40 AM

England beat Ireland by four wickets in 2nd ODI

Southampton, United Kingdom, Aug 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2020 ) :England beat Ireland by four wickets in the second one-day international at Southampton on Saturday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in a three-match series.

The world champions were cruising to a target of 213 while Jonny Bairstow was making a rapid 82, before his exit sparked a mini-collapse that saw England slump to 137-6.

But Sam Billings (46 not out) and David Willey (47 not out) saw England home with an unbroken stand of 79 as the hosts won with more than 17 overs to spare.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

