England Bowl Against Australia In World Cup

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 03:00 PM

England bowl against Australia in World Cup

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and decided to bowl against champions Australia in a World Cup group match at Lord's on Tuesday.

A green-tinged pitch and overcast skies promised to assist England's pace attack as the hosts looked to bounce back from their 20-run defeat by Sri Lanka.

England retained the same side that lost at Headingley, with fast bowler Jofra Archer passed fit after feeling some tightness in his left side.

Archer is the tournament's joint leading wicket-taker with 15 at an average of 17.93.

"It's not a no-brainer to bowl first, but the pitch is soft on top and we haven't seen as much sun as we liked," said Morgan at the toss.

"Hopefully it'll help us this morning and as the sun comes out, be better to bat on this afternoon," added Morgan, who plays for Lord's-based county side Middlesex.

"It's important to remain calm and objective after the Sri Lanka game." Australia made two changes from the side that Bangladesh by 48 runs in Nottingham, with off-spinner Nathan Lyon making his first appearance of the tournament in place of leg-spinner Adam Zampa.

Jason Behrendorff replaced fellow paceman Nathan Coulter-Nile.

"I still wasn't quite sure what to do," said Australia captain Aaron Finch.

"I would have bowled but we're not too disappointed to be batting.

"We've played consistent cricket throughout without being outstanding," added Finch, with Australia having lost just once at the tournament so far, to India.

"We've kept improving nicely. You can't take any game lightly or any opposition for granted." Only the top four at the end of the 10-team round-robin stage will qualify for the semi-finals.

Australia are currently second in the table.

England, who have also lost to Pakistan, are fourth but any more slip-ups for Morgan's men in their three remaining pool games against Australia, India and New Zealand could imperil their chances of reaching the knockout stages.

England, however, have won 10 of their past 11 one-day internationals against Australia.

Teams England: Jonny Bairstow, James Vince, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wkt), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (capt), Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wkt), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Jason Behrendorff, Nathan Lyon Umpires: Chris Gaffaney (NZL), Sundaram Ravi (INDTV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI)Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI)

