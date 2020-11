Paarl, South Africa, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Brief scores at the end of South Africa's innings in the second Twenty20 international against England at Boland Park in Paarl on Sunday.

South Africa 146-6 in 20 overs (Q. de Kock 30; A. Rashid 2-23).

Match situation: England need 147 runs to win.

Toss: England