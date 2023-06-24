London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Tammy Beaumont hit an unbeaten 100 as England reached 218-2 at the close of the second day's play to leave the one-off women's Test against Australia delicately poised at Trent Bridge on Friday.

Earlier, Annabel Sutherland hit 137 not out as Australia were bowled out for 473.

But the visitors hopes of taking a sizeable first-innings lead were halted by Beaumont, who became just the fourth England player in either the men's or women's game to score an international century in Test, one-day and T20 cricket.

"I think it's finely balanced. I think it's a very good batting wicket, if two people get in it's very hard to get them out," said Beaumont.

"I don't think I batted my best, I was stubborn, which (captain) Heather Knight has called me for years.

" Aussie all-rounder Sutherland continued her fine match with the ball as she took the wicket of Emma Lamb for 10.

But after Knight departed for 57, a partnership of 67 between Natalie Sciver-Brunt (41 not out) and Beaumont kept the hosts in the match.

Australia resumed on 328-7 overnight and tailenders Alana King (21) and Kim Garth (22) did their bit to aid Sutherland in posting the sixth-highest total in the history of women's Test cricket.

England spinner Sophie Ecclestone took 5-129 in 46.2 overs, her first five-wicket haul in Tests.

The five-day match is part of a multi-format Ashes series including three Twenty20 matches and three one-day internationals.