Pakistan Highly Values Its Multifaceted Ties With Italy: PM
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2024 | 08:50 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that Pakistan deeply valued its multifaceted relations with Italy spanning over many decades, which had always been marked by goodwill and trust
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that Pakistan deeply valued its multifaceted relations with Italy spanning over many decades, which had always been marked by goodwill and trust.
The prime minister expressed the views during a meeting with Ambassador of Italy Marilina Armellin who paid a courtesy call on him at the Prime Minister’s House, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.
The prime minister said that the two sides also shared similar views on a number of important regional and global issues.
Expressing satisfaction over the positive trajectory of Pakistan-Italy bilateral relations, the prime minister urged the two sides to enhance cooperation in the fields of education, trade and investment, legal migration, as well as cultural exchanges.
Thanking the Italian leadership for the congratulatory message that he received on his re-election, the prime minister conveyed his sincere commitment to work closely with Italy to further cement bilateral ties in the days ahead.
Emphasizing the importance of high-level exchanges, the prime minister extended a cordial invitation to Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni to undertake an official visit to Pakistan.
He conveyed his appreciation for Prime Minister Meloni’s policies at home and abroad that had made Italy an important member of the EU.
He thanked Italy for hosting a large population of Pakistani diaspora who were acting as a bridge between both countries while also contributing to their economic growth.
The ambassador thanked the prime minister for receiving her and assured him that Italy was keen to further enhance its ties with Pakistan.
She said she would strive to promote stronger relations between the two countries.
Recent Stories
CJP voices dissatisfaction over Faizabad sit-in's fact-finding report
Efforts on for producing skilled manpower: Ch. Shafay
Landowners in Jand Bari decide for legal action over compensation dispute for wa ..
Military-ruled Chad votes for president in bloody transition
IAEA chief in Iran as concern grows over nuclear activity
Fire erupts in F-7's plaza in Islamabad
Police arrest 3 accused of filming torture
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti , ministers call on President
CM Murad urges NHA to hand over Lyari Expressway, Karachi-Thatta and Mirpurkhas- ..
Sindh govt plans to conduct random drug tests on students: Sharjeel Memon
EPA major crackdown: 200kg single-use plastics confiscated
World Bank delegation calls on Shaza Fatima
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CJP voices dissatisfaction over Faizabad sit-in's fact-finding report11 minutes ago
-
Landowners in Jand Bari decide for legal action over compensation dispute for water dam construction11 minutes ago
-
Fire erupts in F-7's plaza in Islamabad22 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 3 accused of filming torture22 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti , ministers call on President22 minutes ago
-
CM Murad urges NHA to hand over Lyari Expressway, Karachi-Thatta and Mirpurkhas-Umerkot road to Sind ..22 minutes ago
-
Sindh govt plans to conduct random drug tests on students: Sharjeel Memon22 minutes ago
-
EPA major crackdown: 200kg single-use plastics confiscated22 minutes ago
-
DC for implementation of Roti, Naan's revised rates39 minutes ago
-
Hujra culture still alive in KP despite mushroom growth of social media39 minutes ago
-
Sindh University Laar Campus Hosts Sports Gala 202439 minutes ago
-
Wafaqi Mohtsib,s Inspection team visits ITP43 minutes ago