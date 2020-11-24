UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

England To Cut Quarantine Period For Arrivals From Abroad

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 08:20 AM

England to cut quarantine period for arrivals from abroad

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :Travellers arriving in England from abroad face a shorter spell in quarantine from mid-December if they test negative for coronavirus five days after their arrival, the UK government announced Tuesday.

It hopes the new rules will revive the ailing travel industry, particularly aviation, which has suffered a steep drop in ridership because of restrictions imposed to fight the pandemic.

Travellers arriving in England by air, ferry or train from December 15 will be able to end their quarantine if they test negative for Covid-19 at least five days after their arrival.

New arrivals currently have to self-isolate for 14 days.

Passengers will have to book a private screening and quarantine beforehand. Those who choose not to be tested will have to observe a two-week quarantine.

"Our new testing strategy will allow us to travel more freely, see loved ones and drive international business," said Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

"By giving people the choice to test on day five, we are also supporting the travel industry as it continues to rebuild out of the pandemic." The UK government sets transport policy for England. The devolved administrations in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland set their own.

London changed course after seeing evidence that a test after five days of self-isolation "provides materially better results" than just having a test on arrival.

The new strategy is accompanied by a financial support plan for commercial airports in England.

"The aviation industry is vital to our economy -- creating jobs and driving growth," said finance minister Rishi Sunak.

"This new package of support for airports, alongside a new testing regime for international arrivals, will help the sector take off once again as we build back better from the pandemic."Britain has recorded more than 55,000 deaths of people testing positive for coronavirus, the highest figure in Europe.

Related Topics

Business Europe Wales Ireland United Kingdom December From Government Industry Jobs Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE condemns cowardly assault on petroleum product ..

6 hours ago

Two orphans, their grandparents granted UAE golden ..

7 hours ago

Terrorist attack on oil station in Jeddah cowardly ..

7 hours ago

Dubai Press Club celebrates 21st anniversary, laun ..

9 hours ago

Russian, Jordanian Foreign Ministers Discuss Karab ..

8 hours ago

Bodour Al Qasimi, first Arab woman to be appointed ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.