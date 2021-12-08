UrduPoint.com

England To Introduce Vaccine Passports For First Time: UK PM

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 11:50 PM

London, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2021 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Wednesday that England would make vaccine passports mandatory for the first time in crowded settings such as nightclubs due to a surge in Omicron cases.

Johnson said that England will make Covid passports "mandatory for entry into nightclubs and venues where large crowds gather", adding that the passport will be available to those who have received two vaccine doses. Other UK regions already have such compulsory pass schemes.

