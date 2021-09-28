UrduPoint.com

England World Cup Winner Roger Hunt Dies Aged 83

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 05:20 PM

London, Sept 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :England World Cup winner and Liverpool's record league goalscorer Roger Hunt has died at the age of 83, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday.

"We are mourning the passing of legendary former player Roger Hunt," the club said in a statement posted on their official Twitter account.

"The thoughts of everybody at Liverpool Football Club are with Roger's family and friends at this sad and difficult time. Rest in peace, Sir Roger Hunt 1938 - 2021." Hunt joined Liverpool as a 20-year-old in 1958 and played his last game for the club in 1969.

His overall tally of 285 goals for the Reds stood as a record until Ian Rush surpassed it in 1992. No player has ever scored more league goals for Liverpool than Hunt's total of 244.

Hunt won two English top-flight titles and the FA Cup under manager Bill Shankly.

He started the 1966 World Cup final in which England beat West Germany at Wembley. He scored three times in six appearances during that tournament and 18 goals in 34 caps overall for his country.

