London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Phil Foden was ruled out of England's Euro 2024 qualifier against Ukraine after undergoing surgery to remove his appendix on the morning of Sunday's game at Wembley.

Manchester City midfielder Foden trained with England on Saturday but was later taken to hospital, where he underwent surgery on Sunday.

England's Football Association said in a statement: "Phil Foden has been ruled out of this evening's Euro 2024 qualifier with Ukraine following surgery to remove his appendix this morning.

"England manager Gareth Southgate has not called up a replacement, meaning he has 20 players to choose from after the earlier withdrawal of Reece James and Luke Shaw's suspension.

" The 22-year-old came off the bench, and was later substituted, in Thursday's 2-1 win away to Italy.

"Wishing you a speedy recovery Phil," Premier League champions City, who sit eight points behind leaders Arsenal, tweeted.

Leicester forward James Maddison was given his second England cap as one of three changes to the team playing Ukraine, having made his debut in November 2019.