UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

England's Root Backs Decision To Scrap Sri Lanka Tour Over Virus Fears

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 06:10 PM

England's Root backs decision to scrap Sri Lanka tour over virus fears

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2020 ) :England Test captain Joe Root has backed the decision to abandon the Test tour of Sri Lanka over the coronavirus pandemic, saying the players' minds were "elsewhere".

A practice match in Colombo was halted on Friday and the team announced they would be flying back to London.

The two-Test series, which was due to start in Galle on March 19, has been postponed.

The England and Wales Cricket board said the physical and mental well-being of the players and support staff was paramount.

"There was an element of relief. The right decision has been made," Root told the BBC.

"You could see looking at the players that their minds were elsewhere thinking about people back home.

Now that we can go and look after families and be with loved ones, that's put a lot of guys at ease." The skipper said there had been a lot of talk about the virus in the dressing room and it had started to overshadow the cricket.

"Looking at how quickly things have happened at home, you're thinking about family and friends who might be a bit more vulnerable and that's hard when you're a long way away.

"It was clear it was getting in the way of performance and affecting the mental well-being of the guys."New Zealand abandoned their one-day tour of Australia on Saturday after Wellington tightened border restrictions to combat the spread of coronavirus.

Related Topics

Cricket Australia Sri Lanka London Wellington Galle Colombo Wales March Border Family New Zealand Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Balochistan CM avoids question on tax payment in d ..

19 minutes ago

Sajal Aly and Ahad Raza Mir tie knot in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago

POL prices are likely to be cut down from April 1s ..

1 hour ago

KSA suspends all international flights due to coro ..

2 hours ago

DCT-Abu Dhabi announces temporary closure of main ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan’s Fashion Week postponed till further o ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.