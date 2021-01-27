UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Enough Covid Vaccine For 300 Mn Americans By End Of Summer: Official

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 27th January 2021 | 08:50 AM

Enough Covid vaccine for 300 mn Americans by end of summer: official

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :The US government is purchasing an additional 200 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine and will have enough to vaccinate 300 million Americans by the end of the summer, a senior administration official said Tuesday.

An additional 100 million doses of vaccine are being bought from Pfizer and an additional 100 million doses from Moderna, the two companies whose vaccines have been approved by the US food and Drug Administration, the official said.

"With these additional doses, the US will have enough vaccine to fully vaccinate 300 million Americans by the end of this summer," virtually the entire US population, the official told reporters.

President Joe Biden has pledged to provide 100 million Covid shots in his first 100 days in office, and the official said the administration was increasing its overall weekly vaccine supply to states and territories.

It was increasing the supply from 8.6 million doses a week to a minimum of 10 million doses.

"We are very eager to get everyone vaccinated as quickly as possible," the official said.

"We wish we could say today that every American who wants to be vaccinated could go get vaccinated," the official said. "But it's going to take a number of months to where we can actually say to Americans that's it's open season."

Related Topics

From Government Million

Recent Stories

We may need to get vaccinated every year: Farida A ..

7 hours ago

Governments have experienced new challenges that r ..

7 hours ago

Fifth International Rain Enhancement Forum debates ..

9 hours ago

Transition to circular economy will enable UAE to ..

9 hours ago

UAE Ambassador meets Russian Deputy Minister of Fo ..

10 hours ago

Masti Khel slams India on its so called Republic D ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.