UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ernst Set For Sunday Showdown With Kupcho At LPGA Ocala

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 08:30 AM

Ernst set for Sunday showdown with Kupcho at LPGA Ocala

Miami, March 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :Austin Ernst fired a three-under par 69 at the Drive On Championship on Saturday to grab the first 54-hole lead of her career and a one-shot cushion heading into Sunday's final round.

The 29-year-old American finished with four birdies and one bogey to reach 13-under 203 for a one stroke lead over second round co-leader Jennifer Kupcho in Ocala, Florida.

"I had to work a little bit harder than I have had to work the last couple days," Ernst said.

Kupcho, who is seeking her first LPGA win, made an eagle on her final hole for a one-under 70 to stand on 204 with a five-stroke gap to third place.

On a rainy day at the Golden Ocala course, Swiss Albane Valenzuela shared third after a bogey-free 66 that included six birdies. Patty Tavatanakit, with a 69, and American Jenny Coleman, with a 70, are also on 209.

Spain's Carlotta Ciganda (75) and Danielle Kang (69) were a further two strokes back.

Ernst, chasing a third LPGA title, started her third round with two birdies in the first five holes. She chipped in for a birdie on the par-four ninth to move to 13-under for the tournament.

"I know I need to go play well," Ernst said of the task awaiting Sunday. "I can't not play well and win, so it's going to be the same type stuff. I know what to expect. I've slept really well." Her only blemish of the round was a bogey on the par-four 10th, but she rebounded on the next hole with her fourth and final birdie of the day.

Kupcho set the stage for her dynamic closing eagle with a fairway wood from 215 yards that just cleared the rocks and water fronting the green on the par-five 18th.

"I actually was standing on the tee and I was like, 'I feel an eagle coming on.' So, it was pretty cool to do it," Kupcho said.

"But when I got down there to the fairway I definitely didn't think it would be possible to get it close and I was not aiming anywhere close to where my ball went, but it happened to go right at the pin and carried by a couple yards, carried the water by a couple yards, and ended up in a good spot."Laura Davies, the 57-year-old Hall of Famer, was four over after a 76. She's playing on a World Golf Hall of Fame exemption.

Related Topics

World Water Same Lead Eagle Ocala Austin Florida Sunday Gold From

Recent Stories

Retail store closed, fined AED5000 for failing to ..

9 hours ago

Championship leaders Norwich move closer to promot ..

8 hours ago

Xhaka shocker costs Arsenal, Southampton halt slum ..

8 hours ago

Thousands turn out for Vienna anti-lockdown protes ..

8 hours ago

Incense and ululations: Pope meets his Iraqi flock ..

8 hours ago

Kvitova demolishes Muguruza to win second Qatar ti ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.