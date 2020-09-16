UrduPoint.com
EU Chief Calls For 'European Health Union' Amid Pandemic

Wed 16th September 2020 | 01:10 PM

Brussels, Sept 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, urged EU members to build a stronger health union on Wednesday, promising a biomedical research agency and a global summit.

In her first annual State of the European Union address, Von der Leyen said the coronavirus pandemic had underlined the need for closer cooperation. "The people of Europe are still suffering," she said.

