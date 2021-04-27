UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Covid Package Faces Rocky Road Through Finland's Parliament

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Tue 27th April 2021 | 10:40 PM

EU Covid package faces rocky road through Finland's parliament

Helsinki, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2021 ) :The EU's coronavirus rescue package faces a tight vote in Finland's parliament after lawmakers ruled on Tuesday that two-thirds of MPs must vote in favour for it to be ratified.

Finland's constitutional affairs committee sent jitters through Brussels when it concluded that the Nordic country's contribution to the 750-billion-euro ($905-billion) recovery fund cannot just be approved by a simple majority.

That decision leaves the centre-left governing coalition relying on the support of opposition parties -- which have heavily criticised the package -- to pass the deal which must be ratified in each of the 27 member states.

But the opposition National Coalition Party said on Tuesday it will abstain, meaning its parliamentary seats do not count towards a majority and leaving a chance the plan can be accepted.

"The government has driven Finland into a situation with only bad alternatives," NCP parliamentary group head Kai Mykkanen told a press conference, but added that the party "does not want to lead the EU into chaos".

The date for Finland's parliamentary vote on the package has not yet been set.

So far, two-thirds of the EU's 27 member states have given their approval to contributing funds to the Brussels package, which will be paid out to member states as a combination of grants and loans.

Related Topics

Parliament Vote Brussels Lead Finland Government Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

GCC&#039;s Arab Bureau of Education launches 2021/ ..

18 minutes ago

Blinken, Nigerian President Discuss Security Chall ..

3 minutes ago

Lavrov Says Ready to Talk With Blinken at Arctic C ..

3 minutes ago

Court extends stay order in Sharif family's Raiwin ..

3 minutes ago

CDA serve notices over violation of building by-la ..

3 minutes ago

Protesters Outside Incirlik Base in Turkey Demand ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.