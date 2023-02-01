UrduPoint.com

EU Lays Out Response To US Green Tech Subsidies

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2023 | 12:10 PM

EU lays out response to US green tech subsidies

Brussels, Feb 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2023 ) :The EU will reveal Wednesday plans to counter the threat to European industry from US green energy subsidies and unfair competition from China, with leaked proposals pointing to a controversial expansion of state aid rules.

The United States passed a landmark spending bill last year for $370 billion in subsidies for its energy transition, including tax cuts for US-made electric cars and batteries, leaving European manufacturers dismayed.

European countries are unnerved by parts of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) since it offers lavish advantages for US buyers of electric vehicles if they "Buy American".

The European Commission's response was worked out against a backdrop of disagreement among EU member states on how best to protect Europe's businesses, and fears of triggering a trade war.

Countries such as France are calling for expanded state aid rules. But others say that would help only richer member states and fragment the single market since less deep-pocketed nations would not be able to pour big money into businesses.

A significant point of contention is a new sovereignty fund proposed by the commission President Ursula von der Leyen but opposed by some members including Denmark and Finland, which oppose throwing money at, or boosting borrowing, to resolve the problem.

Draft proposals seen by AFP suggest the fund idea will be jettisoned in the short term but state aid rules will be extended to the green technology sector.

The plan would give companies tax benefits to encourage investment in production facilities in "net-zero" sectors.

EU leaders will discuss the proposals at a summit in Brussels next week.

Another idea in the document is using existing EU money, including part of the 800-billion-euro ($870-billion) recovery fund set up during the coronavirus pandemic, to invest in green technology.

"We do not need new financial common debt instruments on a European scale," German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said Monday.

"We are convinced that the money available is enough to support the green and digital transformation of the economy," he said.

The bloc's 27 members have already committed 250 billion Euros to the green transition in national recovery plans.

The EU is pushing the United States to make exemptions for European companies but a special joint taskforce set up to address Brussels' concerns has yielded little fruit.

Businesses and their representative organisations are calling on the EU to urgently act.

Groups including BusinessEurope, the EU's main business lobby, point to risks from sky-high energy bills and regulatory costs as "push factors" that could see companies move their production to the United States.

BusinessEurope has stressed "the financial pull factor created by the IRA" and warned: "If the EU fails to deliver on all those aspects, we will lose even more ground on global competitiveness."On energy, corporate investment decisions can take into account that natural gas in Europe costs three times more than in Asia and North America.

Von der Leyen last month also slammed "aggressive attempts" by China to persuade Europe's clean technology companies to relocate and take advantage of its cheaper labour and more lenient regulations.

Related Topics

Technology Business Europe China France German Vehicles Brussels Buy United States Finland Denmark Money Gas Market Christian All From Industry Best Asia Billion Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Marriyum applauds Punjab Police for foiling terror ..

Marriyum applauds Punjab Police for foiling terrorist attack on Makerwal police ..

14 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 February 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 1st Feb ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 1st February 2023

3 hours ago
 UN Says Alleged Use of Banned Landmines by Ukraine ..

UN Says Alleged Use of Banned Landmines by Ukraine Should Be Investigated

12 hours ago
 Balochistan govt dismisses five doctors for not pe ..

Balochistan govt dismisses five doctors for not performing duties

12 hours ago
 Ukraine PM says EU-Ukraine summit to take place in ..

Ukraine PM says EU-Ukraine summit to take place in Kyiv Friday

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.