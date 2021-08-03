UrduPoint.com

EU Makes First Payments From Huge Recovery Plan

Faizan Hashmi 10 seconds ago Tue 03rd August 2021 | 06:40 PM

EU makes first payments from huge recovery plan

Brussels, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :The European Union made the first pay-outs to member states Tuesday from its 800-billion-euro ($950 billion) post-coronavirus recovery plan.

The first installments from the pooled "Next Generation EU" fund were 770 million Euros to Belgium, 12.1 million to Luxembourg and 2.2 billion euros to Portugal, the European Commission said.

These payments are intended to finance essential reforms and investments, laying the groundwork for member states to receive the rest of their allocations.

The fund was originally announced as a 750-billion-euro plan, but that was calculated on 2018 prices. The commission now estimates that, in 2021 prices, it amounts to 806.9 billion euros.

All but two member states in the 27-nation EU have submitted spending plans and 16 have been definitively approved, while evaluations are continuing on seven.

The two countries yet to submit their plans were Bulgaria and the Netherlands. The next deadline for them to do so is mid-2022.

Poland and Hungary, whose plans are still being weighed, are at loggerheads with Brussels over their authoritarian governments' approaches to LGBT rights and the rule of law.

European Commission spokeswoman Arianna Podesta said the order in which member states receive their first payments would depend on the speed with which national governments can process their agreements.

"For some member states it is a matter of days, for other member states it may take longer," she remarked.

Belgium is to receive a total of 5.9 billion euros in grants and Luxembourg 97 million. Portugal's allocation totals 16.6 billion: 13.9 billion in grants and 2.7 billion in loans.

The huge plan was hammered a year ago out in marathon and often tense talks between member state governments.

All agreed that Europe should step up to help rebuild the economy after the ravages of the Covid-19 pandemic, but the so-called "frugals" of northern Europe were initially reluctant to allow joint EU borrowing.

Related Topics

Europe European Union Brussels Marathon Luxembourg Belgium Bulgaria Portugal Netherlands Hungary May 2018 From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Dubai Economy fines 148 businesses for failing to ..

Dubai Economy fines 148 businesses for failing to register Beneficial Owner data

26 minutes ago
 Digital School, mEducation Alliance cooperate to i ..

Digital School, mEducation Alliance cooperate to implement e-learning solutions ..

26 minutes ago
 PIA and HBL partner to bring exclusive discounts t ..

PIA and HBL partner to bring exclusive discounts to their customers

39 minutes ago
 Dubai CommerCity begins operations unfolding new e ..

Dubai CommerCity begins operations unfolding new era for global e-commerce

41 minutes ago
 Emirates announces interline partnership with Mexi ..

Emirates announces interline partnership with Mexico&#039;s Aeromar

41 minutes ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Bahrain discuss bilater ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Bahrain discuss bilateral ties, cooperation

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.