UrduPoint.com

EU, US Widen Nicaragua Sanctions As Ortega Begins New Term

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2022 | 08:40 AM

EU, US widen Nicaragua sanctions as Ortega begins new term

Managua, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Daniel Ortega was sworn in Monday as Nicaragua's president for a fourth straight term as the EU and US tightened sanctions over impugned elections held in November with all his challengers in jail.

"Yes, I swear," said strongman Ortega as he and his wife Rosario Murillo, who was re-elected vice-president, were sworn in at a ceremony attended by the presidents of Cuba and Venezuela and envoys from China, Russia, Iran, North Korea and Syria, among others.

Even before the event got under way, the European Union announced fresh sanctions against individuals it accuses of "undermining democracy" and human rights abuses in Nicaragua, including Ortega's daughter and a son -- both working as presidential advisors.

Others sanctioned "in view of the worsening situation in Nicaragua" were senior officials of the country's police force and electoral body, said the EU.

In Washington, the US Treasury placed sanctions on six regime officials, including two generals, the defense minister, the head of the Supreme Electoral Council and officials of the telecommunications regulator, who allegedly ran a social media troll farm to help Ortega.

Travel restrictions were imposed on 116 individuals tied to the regime, including mayors, prosecutors, security and university officials "complicit in undermining democracy," US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

In his inaugural address, Ortega, 76, mocked the sanctions, calling them a "decoration" for Brenda Rocha, the electoral council head, who was one of the officials sanctioned.

In the months leading up to the November 7 vote, Nicaraguan authorities detained nearly 40 opposition figures, including seven would-be presidential challengers, assuring victory for long-time ruler Ortega.

As the international community rained opprobrium and sanctions on Ortega, he sought to improve ties with economic giants China and Russia.

Managua switched diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to Beijing, in return for which China reopened its embassy in the Central American nation and donated thousands of coronavirus vaccines.

Moscow, in response to outreach from Managua, provided the country with wheat, vaccines, even buses for public transport.

A firebrand Marxist in his youth, Ortega ruled Nicaragua from 1979 to 1990, after leading a guerrilla army that ousted US-backed dictator Anastasio Somoza.

Returning to power in 2007, he has won re-election three times, becoming increasingly dictatorial and quashing presidential term limits.

Ortega, with Murillo on his ticket, garnered 75 percent of the vote in November.

The election took place without independent international observers and with most foreign media denied access to the country.

The Nicaraguan parliament is dominated by Ortega allies, who also control the judiciary and electoral bodies.

Days before the election, Facebook announced it had closed a Nicaraguan government troll farm spreading anti-opposition messages.

Besides Rocha, the head of the Supreme Electoral Council, the European Union also imposed sanctions on the council's deputy head and a senior official who was acting chief in 2018.

The country's telecoms enterprise was also listed for its bid "to silence independent media" and spread "disinformation."

Related Topics

Election Army Police Syria Iran Russia China Washington Parliament Democracy Vote Jail Social Media Facebook European Union Wife Rosario Beijing Managua Enterprise Rocha North Korea Cuba Venezuela November 2018 Dictator Media Event All From Government Wheat Opposition Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th January 2022

27 minutes ago
 US State of Virginia Boosts Hospital Capacity Afte ..

US State of Virginia Boosts Hospital Capacity After Increase in COVID-19 Cases - ..

8 hours ago
 Afghan Asylum Applications to EU Nearly Double in ..

Afghan Asylum Applications to EU Nearly Double in 2021 - European Asylum Office

8 hours ago
 US' Attempts to 'Blackmail,' Threaten Russia Will ..

US' Attempts to 'Blackmail,' Threaten Russia Will Not Work - Ryabkov

8 hours ago
 Russia Not Sure US Will Comply With Security Agree ..

Russia Not Sure US Will Comply With Security Agreements If Reached - Ryabkov

8 hours ago
 Pogacar plans to race two major Tours and four 'mo ..

Pogacar plans to race two major Tours and four 'monuments'

8 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.