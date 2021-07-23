UrduPoint.com
EU Warns Bosnian Serb Leaders On Genocide Denial

Fri 23rd July 2021

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :The European Union on Friday warned Bosnian Serb leaders against denying the massacre at Srebrenica as a genocide after they opposed a ban on genocide denial instituted by UN's representative in Bosnia.

"Revisionism and the denial of genocides are in contradiction with the most fundamental European values," said Nabila Massrali, spokeswoman for EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

"The EU urges all political leaders to refrain from resorting to inflammatory and divisive rhetoric and taking measures which could undermine the country's European perspective.

"The UN High Representative in Bosnia on Friday used his discretionary powers to ban genocide denial in the country, in a move widely thought aimed at the Srebrenica massacre and immediately contested by the Serbian member of the presidency.

The 1995 Srebenica massacre was deemed genocide by various verdicts of both International Criminal Tribunal for Former Yugoslavia (ICTY) and International Court of Justice (ICJ).

