European Stock Markets Climb At Open

Fri 16th April 2021

European stock markets climb at open

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :European stock markets rose slightly at the open Friday, as strong economic data out of China fuelled optimism over the global economic recovery.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index climbed 0.3 percent to 7,006.38 points.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX 30 index grew 0.1 percent to 15,276.56 points and the Paris CAC 40 won 0.

1 percent to 6,242.55.

China's economy expanded at a record pace in the first quarter as the country continued its rapid recovery from last year's pandemic-fuelled slump, official data showed Friday.

It followed figures on Thursday showing US jobless claims came in at their lowest level since the pandemic began, while retail sales soared in March as Americans began spending stimulus handouts.

