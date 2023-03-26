'Everything wiped away': Tornado kills at least 25 in Mississippi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Jackson, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2023 ) :Search efforts were underway Saturday after at least 25 people were killed by devastating tornadoes that ripped across the southern US state of Mississippi, tearing off roofs, smashing cars and flattening entire neighborhoods.

The powerful storm system, accompanied by thunderstorms and driving rain, cut a path of more than 100 miles (60 kilometers) across Mississippi late Friday, slamming several towns along the way.

The state's emergency management agency put the death toll at 25 people, and said dozens more were injured.

Four people reported missing "have been found," it added.

Tens of thousands of people in Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee remained without power.

In Rolling Fork, home to fewer than 2,000 people, an entire row of houses and buildings was demolished, leaving only scattered debris. Cars were overturned, fences were ripped up and trees uprooted, television footage showed.