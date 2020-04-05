UrduPoint.com
Ex-head Of Libya's Anti-Kadhafi Revolt Dies Of Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 09:20 PM

Ex-head of Libya's anti-Kadhafi revolt dies of coronavirus

Tripoli, April 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :Mahmud Jibril, the former head of the Libyan rebel government that overthrew dictator Moamer Kadhafi in 2011, died Sunday of the coronavirus, his party said.

Jibril, 68, died in Cairo where he had been hospitalised for two weeks, said Khaled al-Mrimi, secretary of the Alliance of National Forces party founded by Jibril in 2012.

He had been admitted to the Ganzouri Specialised Hospital in Cairo on March 21 after suffering from cardiac arrest and three days later tested positive for coronavirus, hospital director Hisham Wagdy said.

