UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-president Sarkozy To Learn Fate In Cash-from-Libya Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 10:10 AM

Ex-president Sarkozy to learn fate in cash-from-Libya case

Paris, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :A Paris appeals court will rule Thursday on a legal challenge by ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy and former aides against an investigation into claims that Libyan money was used in his 2007 election campaign.

After several delays in the case, the latest due to France's coronavirus lockdown, judges examined the application behind closed doors in June.

At that hearing, prosecutors called for the appeal to be thrown out, according to sources with information on the case.

Sarkozy has been charged over accusations by former members of Moamer Kadhafi's regime that he accepted millions from the slain Libyan dictator, some of it delivered in cash-stuffed suitcases, for his first presidential campaign in 2007.

He was charged in 2018 with taking bribes, concealing the embezzlement of Libyan public funds and illegal campaign financing.

The probe was sparked by investigative website Mediapart publishing a document in 2012 allegedly signed by Libya's intelligence chief, which purported to show that Kadhafi agreed to give Sarkozy up to 50 million Euros ($58 million at today's rates).

Sarkozy denies the charges. He maintains the document is a fake, but the courts have ruled it can be used as evidence.

Sarkozy and his former ministers Claude Gueant, Eric Woerth and Brice Hortefeux challenge the validity of the investigation on a number of procedural grounds.

All but Hortefeux are charged in the case.

The former president is also seeking to invoke head-of-state immunity on some of the counts against him.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Immunity France Paris Libya Money June 2018 Dictator From Million Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

47 minutes ago

Shabab Al Ahli Dubai to Round 16 of AFC Champions ..

8 hours ago

Abu Dhabi’s non-oil trade with Saudi Arabia hit ..

9 hours ago

UAE stresses commitment to supporting efforts to r ..

11 hours ago

Rehman Malik appeals UN to send peace mission to h ..

9 hours ago

Unveiling Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: Fan Favorite Feat ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.