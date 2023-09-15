Open Menu

Ex-Wallaby Leali'ifano Makes Samoa Rugby World Cup Debut Against Chile

Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2023 | 11:20 AM

Bordeaux, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :Former Australia fly-half Christian Leali'ifano will start at fly-half for Samoa's Rugby World Cup opener with Chile this weekend, the Samoan Rugby Union announced on Thursday.

Leali'ifano, 35, replaces ex-New Zealand fly-half Lima Sopoaga for Saturday's game in Bordeaux, four years after featuring for the Wallabies in the tournament.

Leali'ifano switched countries this year benefitting from a World Rugby rule change.

Chile lost 42-12 to Japan in their opening game last Sunday.

After Los Condores, Samoa play Argentina, Japan and England in Pool D.

Samoa (15-1) Duncan Paia'aua; Danny Toala, UJ Seuteni, Tumua Manu, Nigel Ah Wong; Christian Leali'ifano, Jonathan Taumateine; Steven Luatua, Fritz Lee, Taleni Seu, Theo McFarland, Chris Vui; Michael Aalaalatoa (both co-captains) Seilala Lam, James LayReplacements: Sama Malolo, Jordan Lay, Paul Alo-Emile, Samuel Slade, Sa Jordan Taufua, Ereatara Enari, Lima Sopoaga, Ed FidowCoach: Seilala Mapusua (SAM)

