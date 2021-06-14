UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Exhausted Tsitsipas Withdraws From Halle

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 05:40 PM

Exhausted Tsitsipas withdraws from Halle

Berlin, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2021 ) :A day after losing the men's French Open final, world number four Stefanos Tsitsipas withdrew Monday from this week's ATP grass court tournament in Halle with exhaustion.

"Unfortunately, I cannot play in Halle because of the exhaustion after the last two tournament weeks in Paris and yesterday's five-set final," said the 22-year-old.

Tsitsipas, the first Greek player to reach a Grand Slam final, lost 6-7 (6/8), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 to Novak Djokovic in the men's final at Roland Garros on Sunday.

On Monday morning, Tsitsipas revealed he had only learnt of the death of his grandmother just before playing Djokovic.

His run to the French Open final moved Tsitsipas up one place to fourth in the world rankings.

Swiss tennis star Roger Federer is ranked fifth in Halle and will start his grass court season later on Monday when he faces qualifier Ilya Ivashka of Belarus.

Related Topics

Tennis World Paris Belarus Roger Federer Sunday From Court

Recent Stories

SEHA advances medical education, training, and dev ..

11 minutes ago

39,636 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

26 minutes ago

IRENA and Morocco sign strategic partnership

26 minutes ago

Girl allegedly cuts man’s throat off over blackm ..

32 minutes ago

NUST Professional Development Centre (PDC) inks Mo ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber unveils impact of Give and Gain 2021 ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.