Exhibition Accompanying International Mining Conference Witnesses Remarkable Attendance

Faizan Hashmi Published January 13, 2023 | 01:50 PM

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2023 ) :The exhibition, organized on the sidelines of the International Mining Conference at Riyadh-based King Abdulaziz International Conference Center, has witnessed a remarkable attendance of participants and visitors of the global gathering and exhibitors.

The exhibition, both its internal and external sections, is erected on 1761.5 square meters land, and it covers mining, technology, energy services, logistics and infrastructure. Several public and private agencies are participating in the exhibition, where more than 12 government institutions have been showcasing their services and accomplishments at the "Invest in Saudi Arabia" pavilion.

The internal section of the exhibition has been sponsored by 38 agencies and more than 37 exhibitors representing more than 14 countries, in addition to the participation of 3 pioneering countries in the mining sector through specialized pavilions, showcasing investment opportunities in the sector and the abundant resources of the region which extends from Africa to west and Central Asia.

Six tv stations are operating in the conference and its accompanying exhibition, airing the sessions and events organized during the global gathering. The exhibition hosts a total of 75 exhibitors and it reflects the logo of the conference, "Towards Establishing Reliable and Flexible Supply Chains for Minerals in Africa and West and Central Asia".

The exhibition has also a separate section that showcases the latest current and future technologies in the mining industry in addition to an outdoor exhibition area and a wing, where investment opportunities in the region are on display.

