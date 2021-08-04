UrduPoint.com

Fabinho Signs New Liverpool Deal

Muhammad Irfan 16 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 01:20 AM

Fabinho signs new Liverpool deal

London, Aug 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has signed a new long-term contract with the Premier League club, they announced on Tuesday.

The Brazil international is the second key member of Jurgen Klopp's first-team squad to extend their time at Anfield after Trent Alexander-Arnold completed a new deal last month.

"I'm delighted to have signed a new contract with the club," Fabinho told liverpoolfc.com, with British media reporting his contract would run until before the start of the 2026/27 campaign.

"Since the beginning of the conversation, I was really positive about it because it's what I wanted - staying in this club, keep playing for Liverpool.

Now this is official and I'm really happy.

"These last three seasons I've been really happy here. I learnt a lot with the manager, with all the staff, with the boys as well.

"We achieved things together and for me I think it's the best place to be, the best place to keep growing, to keep learning from the staff, from the boys. Hopefully we will keep achieving good things."Fabinho's old contract was due to expire at the end of the upcoming campaign.

The 27-year-old joined Liverpool from Monaco in 2018 and has since made 122 appearances for the Reds, helping the Merseyside club win both the Champions League and Premier League.

Related Topics

Liverpool Monaco Brazil 2018 Media All From Best Premier League

Recent Stories

IDB announces activation of &#039;Monitoring and S ..

IDB announces activation of &#039;Monitoring and Self-evaluation Programme&#039; ..

2 hours ago
 Chief of Staff meets Saudi counterpart

Chief of Staff meets Saudi counterpart

2 hours ago
 UAE among first countries of the world to receive ..

UAE among first countries of the world to receive Sotrovimab medicine for treatm ..

2 hours ago
 UNSC Strongly Condemns Attack on UN Compound in Af ..

UNSC Strongly Condemns Attack on UN Compound in Afghanistan's Herat - Statement

1 hour ago
 Sports enhance capabilities to face challenges: Pr ..

Sports enhance capabilities to face challenges: President

1 hour ago
 Senegal man detained for taking girlfriend's exams ..

Senegal man detained for taking girlfriend's exams, dressed as woman

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.