UrduPoint.com

Facebook Seeks To Defend Itself After Scathing Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 22nd September 2021 | 12:40 AM

Facebook seeks to defend itself after scathing reports

San Francisco, Sept 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2021 ) :Facebook on Tuesday fired back after a series of withering Wall Street Journal reports that the company failed to keep users safe, with the social media giant noting an increase in staff and spending on battling abuses.

The company has been under relentless pressure to guard against being a platform where misinformation and hate can spread, while at the same time remain a forum for people to speak freely. It has struggled to respond.

A series of recent Wall Street Journal reports said the company knew its Instagram photo sharing tool was hurting teenage girls' mental health, and that its moderation system had a double standard allowing VIPs to skirt rules.

One of the articles, citing Facebook's own research, said a 2018 change to its software ended up promoting political outrage and division.

But Facebook said Tuesday it has spent more than $13 billion in the past five years on teams and technology devoted to fighting abuses.

Some 40,000 people now work on safety and security for the California-based tech giant, quadruple the number in the year 2016, according to Facebook.

"How technology companies grapple with complex issues is being heavily scrutinized, and often, without important context," Facebook contended in a blog post.

The social network launched an about.

facebook.com/progress website to showcase work done to counter abuses.

Facebook's Nick Clegg also attacked the reporting in a blog post on Saturday, saying the articles were unfair.

"At the heart of this series is an allegation that is just plain false: that Facebook conducts research and then systematically and willfully ignores it if the findings are inconvenient for the company," he wrote.

The Journal stories cited, in part, studies commissioned by the company and which contained disturbing revelations like: "We make body image issues worse for one in three teen girls." Clegg said the stories selectively employed quotes in a way that offered a deliberately lop-sided view of the company's work.

"We will continue to ask ourselves the hard questions. And we will continue to improve our products and services as a result," he said in the closing lines of his post.

Facebook recently launched an effort targeting users working together on the platform to promote real-world violence or conspiracy theories, beginning by taking down a German network spreading Covid misinformation.

The new tool is meant to detect organized, malicious efforts that are a threat but fall short of the social media giant's existing rules against hate groups, said Facebook's head of security policy Nathaniel Gleicher.

Related Topics

Technology Social Media Facebook German Company Same 2016 2018 Post Billion Instagram

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid issues new law regulating medi ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues new law regulating mediation services in Dubai

41 minutes ago
 UAE Government Media Office organises virtual sess ..

UAE Government Media Office organises virtual session on country’s investment ..

41 minutes ago
 FBI Chief Says Terrorist Groups Probing US to Plan ..

FBI Chief Says Terrorist Groups Probing US to Plan Large-Scale Attacks After Afg ..

8 minutes ago
 NASA Needs to Re-Establish 'Core Relationship' Wit ..

NASA Needs to Re-Establish 'Core Relationship' With Russia - Ex-Space Agency Off ..

8 minutes ago
 Lavrov to Take Part in UNSC Permanent Members' For ..

Lavrov to Take Part in UNSC Permanent Members' Foreign Ministers, Guterres Sep 2 ..

8 minutes ago
 Supreme Court acquits alleged murder convict after ..

Supreme Court acquits alleged murder convict after 17 years

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.