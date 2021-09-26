(@FahadShabbir)

Sochi, Russia, Sept 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Factfile on Lewis Hamilton after the British Mercedes Formula One driver won his 100th Grand Prix in Russia on Sunday: date of birth: January 7, 1985 Place of birth: Stevenage, Hertfordshire, England Nationality: British car number: 44 Races: 282 Wins: 100 (record) Podiums: 176 (record) Poles: 101 (record) Fastest laps: 57 Points: 4024.

5 (record) Debut: Australia 2007 (3rd) First victory: Canada 2007 Last victory: Russia World champion: 7 - 2008, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 (joint record with Michael Schumacher) Teams: McLaren (2007-2012), Mercedes (2013-) Miscellaneous: 8th in Forbes magazine's list of highest paid athletes in 2021 with earnings of $82 million.

Knighted by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II in 2021