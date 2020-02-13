UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Falklands Badminton Team Competes Despite Argentina Protest

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 10:50 PM

Falklands badminton team competes despite Argentina protest

Salvador, Brazil, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ) :A team of female badminton players from the Falkland Islands was cleared to take part in a Pan-American competition after organizers rejected a bid by Argentina to have the team kicked out.

The Falklands were invited to take part in the Pan Am Team Continental Championships in Salvador, Brazil that begun on Thursday but a week ago, Argentina's consulate in Brazil wrote to the Brazilian Badminton Confederation to protest against the British overseas territory's participation.

Argentina, which does not have a team competing in the tournament, objected to the Falklands taking part under their own name and flying their own flag.

Argentina claims sovereignty over the archipelago and calls them Las Islas Malvinas.

Under a military dictatorship, the South American country invaded and briefly occupied the islands in 1982 before the Falklands were liberated by British troops.

Despite Argentine objections, the Falklands were cleared to take part and posted pictures and videos on their Facebook page of the women's team competing against the United States.

"We have repeated our resolve to not back down to these bullies," said the Falklands team on Facebook.

"We have the full backing and support of Badminton PanAm, as well as the BWF (Badminton World Federation)."The Falklands said they had lodged a complaint against Argentina to the Pan-American federation that would be taken to the International Olympic Committee.

Related Topics

Protest World Facebook Badminton Salvador Argentina Brazil United States Women International Olympic Committee Dictator From

Recent Stories

Ethiopian PM arrives in UAE

21 minutes ago

Hotel establishment revenue up to AED5.83 bn in 20 ..

2 hours ago

UAE reviews plans to combat terrorism, money laund ..

2 hours ago

UK Shadow Minister Requests Investigation Into Joh ..

27 minutes ago

KP Health Deptt fully alert to prevent corona viru ..

27 minutes ago

159 power pilferers caught in a day in South Punja ..

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.