Fan groups accuse clubs of 'power grab' over Champions League reform plans

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Manchester United and Bayern Munich fans are among supporters from across Europe who have accused their clubs of a "blatant power grab" over plans to radically reform the Champions League.

The clubs, also including Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal, are part of the European Club Association (ECA), which meets on Friday to see if it can sign off on plans from governing body UEFA.

The proposals on the table would lead to a complete overhaul of how the group stage of Europe's premier club competition works from 2024.

Thirty-six teams -- up from the current 32 -- would all be placed into one giant pool and each play 10 games in a so-called "Swiss system" more commonly associated with chess.

At the heart of the reforms is the desire to play more matches.