FC Dallas out of MLS restart after virus outbreak: league

Los Angeles, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :FC Dallas were withdrawn from Major League Soccer's restart tournament on Monday after 11 members of the franchise tested positive for COVID-19, the league said.

An MLS statement said 10 players and one member of Dallas' technical staff had tested positive for the coronavirus since arriving in Orlando, Florida, which is hosting the "MLS is Back" tournament.

The tournament is due to kick off on Wednesday.