UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Fears Of Virus Second Wave As China Battles Fresh Outbreak

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 seconds ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 08:10 AM

Fears of virus second wave as China battles fresh outbreak

Beijing, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :China reported its highest daily number of new coronavirus cases in months on Sunday, triggering fears of a second wave of infections as more European countries prepare to reopen their borders.

The shock resurgence in domestic infections has rattled China, where the disease emerged late last year but had largely been tamed through severe restrictions on movement that were later emulated across the globe.

It also gives a bleak insight into the difficulties the world will face in conquering COVID-19, coming as many European countries prepare to welcome visitors from elsewhere on the continent starting Monday.

Adding to the concern, Italy is fighting new outbreaks of its own, Iran and India have reported worrying increases in deaths and infections and the pandemic is gathering pace in Latin America.

Beijing has carried out mass testing after 36 of China's 57 new cases on Sunday were linked to a wholesale food market in the capital.

The city has raced to quash the new outbreak, issuing travel warnings, closing the market, deploying paramilitary police and putting nearby housing estates under lockdown.

More than 10,000 people have already been tested in the area, with another eight cases diagnosed on Sunday.

"I went to Xinfadi market, so I want to confirm that I am not infected," a 32-year-old woman surnamed Guo said as she queued at a stadium for a test.

- 'It isn't weakening' - The middle East's hardest-hit country, Iran, reported its own grim uptick on Sunday, recording more than 100 new virus deaths in a single day for the first time in two months.

And there have been two new outbreaks in Rome, with 109 infections including five deaths diagnosed at a hospital and 15 cases detected at a building inhabited by squatters.

"It means the virus hasn't lost its infectiousness, it isn't weakening... we shouldn't let down our guard," World Health Organization deputy director Ranieri Guerra told Italian journalists.

"Such micro-outbreaks were inevitable, but they are limited in time and space. And today we have the tools to intercept them and confine them." More than 430,000 people worldwide have died from the respiratory illness, nearly halfway through a year in which countless lives have been upended and the global economy ravaged.

The pandemic is now spreading most rapidly in Latin America, threatening healthcare systems and sparking political turmoil.

Brazil now has the second-highest number of virus deaths after the United States, and the Chilean health minister resigned on the weekend amid a furor over the country's true number of fatalities.

In the US, more than a dozen states -- including populous Texas and Florida -- have in recent days reported their highest-ever daily case totals.

The rise comes as huge anti-racism protests rage across America and the world, with thousands stretching a human chain across Berlin on Sunday -- while keeping a safe distance.

Related Topics

India World Police Iran China Died Berlin Rome Florida Italy United States Middle East Women Sunday Market From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Housing Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 2,663 deaths with 1,42, 263 cases ..

7 minutes ago

Chaired by Abdullah bin Zayed: Advisory committee ..

5 hours ago

First episode of documentary on life of Mohammed b ..

9 hours ago

Healthcare donations of Community Solidarity Fund ..

10 hours ago

Gas & Oil Pakistan Limited (GO) Reiterates Its Com ..

10 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid approves governance system for ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.