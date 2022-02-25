UrduPoint.com

Federated States Of Micronesia Breaks Ties With Russia Over Ukraine War

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2022 | 01:30 PM

Wellington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :The tiny Federated States of Micronesia severed diplomatic ties with nuclear power Russia on Friday over the "unambiguously villainous" invasion of Ukraine, warning relations would only be reopened if Moscow displayed a "love" of humanity.

Leaders of the Pacific archipelago -- which has a population of just over 100,000 people -- said it was acting in solidarity with Ukraine, which has already suspended diplomatic relations and called on others to do the same.

Ties between FSM and Russia were formally established in 1999, but Moscow has no embassy there and state-to-state contacts are limited.

"Diplomatic relations between our two countries have been severed," President David Panuelo said expressing solidarity with Kyiv.

"Ukraine has been violently and unjustifiably invaded by the Russian Federation," he said.

"While it may be little comfort, the people and government of the FSM supports your sovereignty, and supports your right to exist." Panuelo called the Russian invasion an "unjustified and brutal assault", which his country views as "unambiguously villainous and holds in the highest form of contempt."He said that FMS will renew diplomatic relations with Russia only "when the latter demonstrates actionable commitments to peace, friendship, cooperation, and love in our common humanity."Panuelo added that his people "have no animosity towards the people of the Russian Federation."

