Fencing Invites Russians And Belarussians Back In Time For Olympic Qualifying

Sumaira FH Published March 11, 2023 | 01:40 AM

Lausanne, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :The International Fencing Federation (FIE) on Friday decided in favour of allowing Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete, a delegate at the sport's extraordinary congress on Friday told AFP Fencing's qualifying process for the 2024 Paris Olympics is due to begin in April.

FIE's decision will take effect from April "subject to possible recommendations or future decisions of the International Olympic Committee," said the source who was part of the national delegation.

Fencing became the first Olympic sport to reopen its events to Russians and Belarusians, one year after their exclusion due to the war in Ukraine.

FIE members, meeting in Lausanne, voted around 65 percent in favour of the return to competition of Russian and Belarusian athletes, teams and officials, the source estimated.

Russian fencers won three gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics, while competing under the banner of the Russian Olympic Committee.

