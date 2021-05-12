Fernandinho targets Champions League glory after Man City win title

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2021 ) :Manchester City captain Fernandinho set his sights on winning the club's first Champions League crown as they celebrated a third Premier League title in four seasons on Tuesday.

City were confirmed as English champions after second placed Manchester United lost 2-1 to Leicester.

Pep Guardiola's have wrapped up the Premier League with three games to spare after also winning the League Cup in April.

Now City can focus on their first appearance in the Champions League final against Chelsea on May 29.

Brazil midfielder Fernandinho knows how significant it would be for City to finally get their hands on the Champions League trophy.

Insisting City won't rest on their laurels after securing the Premier League, Fernandinho said: "Football is everything to us and we strive every single day to be as good as we can be in the hope we can bring success to Manchester City.

"Winning the Premier League is the ultimate fulfilment of our ambitions. It's what we all dreamed of as young players, so to do it is a wonderful feeling.

"We have missed the fans so much. We wanted to do this for them.

"We will enjoy this moment and we hope the fans do too. Rest assured we will continue to do everything we can to bring the Champions League home this season." Fernandinho took over as City captain this season following David Silva's exit at the end of last term.

The 36-year-old has won four Premier League titles since joining City from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013.

"I am so proud and so happy with what we have achieved. The Premier League is the hardest league in world football, every single match is tough," Fernandinho said.

"To win it again means the world to me and the rest of the squad.

"To captain this team is an honour and a privilege because the players have given their all throughout the season, whether in training or in matches. The teamwork has been amazing." Fernandinho's City team-mates took to social media to celebrate the title triumph.

Alongside a picture of him celebrating with team-mate Rodri, Aymeric Laporte wrote on Twitter: "CHAMPIONNNNES CHAMPIONNNNES OLE OLE OLE." Kevin De Bruyne wrote "Another One" on Twitter, alongside three trophy emojis and a picture of himself under the words "Premier League Champions 2020/21".

City forward Raheem Sterling wrote "What's that smell?" on Twitter before quickly following up that post with another which read: "IT'S THE CHAMPIONS BABYYYY." It will be a last Premier League title with City for Argentina forward Sergio Aguero, who has been at the club 10 years.

Aguero, 32, has announced he will leave the Etihad Stadium at the end of an injury-plagued season.

In a Twitter post, Aguero wrote: "Champions! Proud of this team! Five #PremierLeague titles with #ManCity."