Feuz At The Double With Second Kitzbuehel Downhill Win

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 04:20 PM

Feuz at the double with second Kitzbuehel downhill win

Kitzbühel, Austria, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :Swiss racer Beat Feuz confirmed his impressive form by speeding to a back-to-back victory in the second World Cup downhill in Kitzbuehel on Sunday.

Feuz, who also won Friday's crash-marred downhill after four second places in the Austrian resort, clocked 1min 55.29sec on the 3.3km-long Streif course on the Hahnenkamm mountain.

The squat 33-year-old, who won two medals at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics (super-G silver, downhill bronze) and was world downhill champion in St Moritz in 2017, raced in excess of 145 km/h (90 mph) down what is widely regarded as the most prestigious and demanding race on the World Cup circuit.

France's Johan Clarey, at 40 the elder statesman of the elite skiers, nailed a near-perfect mid-section to take second at 0.

17sec.

Last year's winner, home favourite and double Olympic medallist Matthias Mayer, came in third at 0.38sec, paying the price for an error in the final section having led at the midway split time.

Organisers had come in for criticism for failing to have shaved the final jump of the gruelling course on Friday after a wind and crash interrupted race that took nearly three hours and was called off when the top 30 had finished. That left the remaining 25 racers without a start.

Switzerland's Urs Kryenbuehl suffered a concussion, a fractured collar bone and knee ligament damage after overpitching on the jump while Ryan Cochran-Siegle sustained a minor cervical fracture on a course that left Clarey feeling "angry".

