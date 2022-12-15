UrduPoint.com

Fiji Opposition Challenges Election Results, Calls For Calm

Muhammad Irfan Published December 15, 2022 | 10:00 AM

Fiji opposition challenges election results, calls for calm

Suva, Fiji, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2022 ) :Fiji's opposition leader said Thursday he will challenge the country's election results, after an overnight "anomaly" abruptly halted a tally that showed him holding a very early lead.

Sitiveni Rabuka -- a former prime minister and two-time coup leader nicknamed "Rambo"-- told AFP his party had a right to "legal redress", in his first public remarks on the incident.

"We will pursue every avenue available to us to make sure that the people are not denied their right of electing their government," he said in an interview, saying he would first take his case to the country's electoral commission.

"I have to be convinced that it is the correct result. Even with the participation of the courts," he said as he flicked through a copy of the country's constitution.

Rabuka, who called on his supporters to remain calm, is trying to replace Fiji's leader of 16 years, Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama.

The 68-year-old prime minister seized control in a 2006 putsch but legitimised his grip on power with election wins in 2014 and 2018.

After four coups in the past 35 years, the vote is being seen as a test of the Pacific nation's fledgling democracy.

As the very first batch of votes was tallied on Wednesday, Rabuka held an early lead, raising his supporters' hopes of victory and the first peaceful transfer of power in two decades.

Then, in a hastily arranged press conference in the early hours of Thursday, election supervisor Mohammed Saneem said vote counters had stopped publishing results after detecting an "anomaly".

Four hours later, as dawn broke, provisional results were back online and Bainimarama was ahead and projected to win the election.

Saneem cited a "mismatch" between votes cast and the tallies published for some candidates -- with a few relatively obscure figures polling well ahead of the major parties.

"To cure this, the Fijian Elections Office had to review the entire mechanism through which we were pushing out results," he said.

The late-night irregularity dominated local news bulletins and was met with scepticism and anger on social media, but Saneem defended the integrity of the count.

"Everyone is too hungry for conspiracy theories," he told reporters.

Rabuka said he wanted to know what took place, but urged composure and said the legal process should play out.

"In layman's terms, at this point, it is a complaint. Later on ... it will probably be asking for legal redress and for the court to adjudicate," he said.

"Let us not be too carried away with what we assessed as an early victory yesterday," he added, calling on Fijians to "remain calm, especially our supporters." Pacific analyst Tess Newton Cain said the glitch "may undermine confidence in the elections as a whole." "It will quite likely undermine confidence in the office of elections, and Saneem as supervisor" added Newton Cain, who is Project Lead at Griffith University's Pacific Hub.

While final results are not expected until Sunday, partial results showed the election was still in the balance.

Bainimarama's Fiji First party held around 45 percent of the vote, with more than half of the country's 2071 polling stations counted.

Rabuka's People's Alliance and its coalition partner -- the National Federation Party -- had just under 42 percent between them.

Another potential coalition party is polling just under the five percent threshold to take a seat in parliament.

That fracturing of the opposition could once again deliver Bainimarama victory.

Asked whether he would accept the outcome, win or lose, Bainimarama said "of course" as he cast his ballot in the capital Suva on Wednesday with his granddaughter in tow.

The result of the election holds significance well beyond Fiji.

Rabuka has signalled that Fiji could loosen its ties with China if he is elected.

Fiji has grown closer to Beijing under Bainimarama, who used a "look north" policy to stabilise the economy after Australia and New Zealand hit the country with heavy trade sanctions in retaliation for his 2006 coup.

Fiji has a population of some 900,000 and is heavily reliant on its tourism industry, which was badly damaged by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Australia China Parliament Democracy Vote Social Media Cure Griffith Beijing Suva Alliance Lead Fiji Hub May Sunday 2018 Government Industry Court Opposition New Zealand

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2022

37 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 15th December 2022

42 minutes ago
 Ukraine Crisis One Element of Multidimensional Cri ..

Ukraine Crisis One Element of Multidimensional Crisis That Formed 3 Decades Ago ..

10 hours ago
 EU agrees to grant Kosovo visitors visa-free trave ..

EU agrees to grant Kosovo visitors visa-free travel

10 hours ago
 Oriental college promoting language for 152 years

Oriental college promoting language for 152 years

10 hours ago
 Ukraine finds 'propaganda' at Russia-linked Orthod ..

Ukraine finds 'propaganda' at Russia-linked Orthodox sites

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.