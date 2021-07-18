UrduPoint.com
Fiji Reports 1,180 New COVID-19 Cases, 5 More Deaths

SUVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) --:Fiji reported 1,180 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and five new deaths from July 13 to 16, according to the health authorities on Sunday.

Permanent Secretary for Health James Fong said there have now been 85 deaths from COVID-19 in the country, with 83 of them reported during the outbreak that started in April this year.

There had been 159 new recoveries since the last update which means that there are now 12,975 active cases.

A total of 16,401 cases have been reported during the outbreak that started in April 2021.

Fiji has recorded a total of 16,471 COVID-19 cases since the first case was reported in March 2020, with 3,377 recoveries.

There are seven more deaths which are currently under investigation, Fong said.

