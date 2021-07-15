UrduPoint.com
Fiji Reports 1,220 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 04:40 PM

Fiji reports 1,220 new COVID-19 cases

SUVA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :Fiji reported 1,220 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours on Thursday, according to the Ministry of Health.

Ministry of Health permanent secretary James Fong said five new COVID-19 deaths were recorded from July 10 to July 13.

There have now been 74 deaths due to COVID-19 in Fiji, with 72 of them recorded during the latest outbreak starting in April this year.

A total of 13,886 cases have been reported in Fiji so far, with 13,816 of them reported since the latest outbreak.

Another 213 recoveries have been reported since the last update, taking the total recoveries to 2,748. The active cases stand at 11,033.

As of July 14, 377,090 adults in Fiji have received their first dose of vaccine and 73,127 have received their second doses. This means that 64 percent of the target population have received at least one dose and 12.5 percent are now fully vaccinated nationwide.

