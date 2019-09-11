UrduPoint.com
Fire Forces Japan To Cancel Rocket Launch To ISS

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 08:30 AM

Fire forces Japan to cancel rocket launch to ISS

Tokyo, Sept 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :A pre-dawn fire on Wednesday forced Japan's space agency to cancel the launch of an unnamed rocket meant to deliver supplies to the International Space Station, the operator said.

The fire broke out near the launch pad on southern Tanegashima island at around 03:05 am (1805 GMT on Tuesday), as Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) was preparing to launch the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's cargo vessel Kounotori8 on an H-2B rocket, MHI said in a statement.

The operator is investigating the cause of the fire and checking if there is any damage to the rocket and surrounding facilities, it said.

