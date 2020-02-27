UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Killed At Brewery In Another US Mass Shooting

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 09:20 AM

Five killed at brewery in another US mass shooting

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :A gunman killed five employees of one of America's best-known breweries on Wednesday before turning the weapon on himself in the latest burst of mass gun violence in the US.

More than 1,000 employees were at the Molson Coors brewing complex in Milwaukee, Wisconsin when the early-afternoon tragedy occurred, the city's police chief Alfonso Morales told reporters.

He said officers found the suspect, a 51-year-old local man, dead from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.

News reports said the gunman was an employee.

Mayor Tom Barrett said five other people, all workers at the facility, were killed.

"This is an unspeakable tragedy for our city," Barrett said at the same press conference.

President Donald Trump earlier gave the first official word of the toll.

"A wicked murderer opened fire at a Molson Coors brewing company plant, taking the lives of five people, a number of people wounded, some badly wounded," Trump said at a press conference on the new coronavirus.

US media including ABC news and the local Fox affiliate reported the shooter had been fired earlier in the day from the beer giant, which owns the Coors and Miller brands.

The local CBS affiliate said the shooter appeared to have stolen the nametag of another employee, then returned to the office complex with a gun. But The New York Times quoted Representative Gwen Moore, a Democrat whose district includes Milwaukee, as saying the gunman was an employee who was in uniform.

- Company restructuring - Molson Coors, a Canadian-US company, said it was working with the police department, adding: "Our top priority is our employees.

" The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel quoted the husband of a brewery employee, Lasonya Ragdales, as saying she was informed by the company of an active shooter on the premises, and was texting him while locked in a room with co-workers.

Nearby schools were also placed on lockdown.

Known until last year as MillerCoors, the brewer announced in October that it would undergo a large restructuring and officially changed its name to Molson Coors Brewing Co.

It also moved its North American headquarters office from Denver to Chicago and shifted hundreds of corporate office jobs to Milwaukee.

The company was expected to cut 400 to 500 jobs throughout the organization during the restructuring.

The scene of the shooting is known locally as the "old Miller" brewing company, Morales said.

It was the latest in a long list of gun-related violence in the US, which saw a record 417 mass shootings in 2019, according to the research group Gun Violence Archive.

Democratic presidential hopefuls weighed in on the latest case.

"May we find the strength and will to act against gun violence, and never accept the unacceptable," said Pete Buttigieg.

"I'm devastated for the victims, and my heart is with their loved ones and all those affected by this tragedy. We shouldn't have to live with this constant horror and grief. We need to act now to end the gun violence epidemic," said Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Police Company Trump Man Same Milwaukee Denver Chicago New York May October 2019 Media All From Top Jobs Weapon Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Georgia reports first confirmed coronavirus case

9 hours ago

Multan Sultans record comfortable win over Peshawa ..

9 hours ago

OIC-IPHRC strongly condemns organized violence aga ..

9 hours ago

CDA failed to act upon Prime Minister vision

9 hours ago

Hamed bin Zayed witnesses closing ceremony of 18th ..

10 hours ago

5.6 tonnes of drugs seized by Dubai Police

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.