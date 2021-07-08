Five ODI debuts for Covid-hit England in Pakistan opener

(@FahadShabbir)

Cardiff, United Kingdom, July 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :England gave debuts to five players for the first one-day international against Pakistan in Cardiff on Thursday after they were forced to field an entirely new XI following a coronavirus outbreak.

The original squad chosen for this three-match series had to go into isolation, leaving the 50-over world champions having to announce a brand new group just 48 hours before Thursday's clash at Sophia Gardens.

Test batsman Zak Crawley was included together with Wales-born Phil Salt, now of Sussex, Somerset all-rounder Lewis Gregory, Durham fast bowler Brydon Carse and Middlesex wicketkeeper John Simpson.

Ben Stokes, captaining England after being rushed back from a finger injury, won the toss and elected to field.

Pakistan gave a debut to middle-order batsman Saud Shakeel.

"I am not a massive wicket watcher but we've been a successful team bowling first," said Stokes at the toss.

"Just because we've got a change of personnel doesn't mean we'll change our ways.

"It's an exciting time for everyone involved at the moment.

It's a strange situation to be involved in but we've got an amazing crop of talent and if something like this comes along and we can pick a team of this calibre then that shows we're in a good place." Stokes, however, struggled to remember all rhe players in England's new-look XI.

"We've got five debutants. John Simpson, Phil Salt, Brydon Carse and... I should know this, I've just done the cap presentation... can someone help me out?" Pakistan captain Babar Azam added: "We are looking forward to the game and this is a beautiful ground, we play well here.

"We have Saud Shakeel making his debut and Sohaib Maqsood coming back after five years.

Teams England: Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, Zak Crawley, James Vince, Ben Stokes (capt), John Simpson (wkt), Lewis Gregory, Craig Overton, Brydon Carse, Saqib Mahmood, Matt Parkinson Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wkt), Saud Shakeel, Sohaib Maqsood, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf Umpires: Alex Wharf (ENG), Richard Kettleborough (ENG)tv umpire: Richard Illingworth (ENG)Match referee: Chris Broad (ENG)