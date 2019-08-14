UrduPoint.com
Flag Hoisting Ceremony Held To Mark Independence Day At Pakistan Consulate General In Guangzhou

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 12:50 PM

GUANGZHOU, China, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2019 ) :The national flag of Pakistan was unfurled in an impressive ceremony held at Canton Fair Ground here on Wednesday to celebrate 72nd Independence Day of Pakistan with zeal and enthusiasm.

As Consul General of Pakistan Dr. Diyar Khan hoisted the green and white flag, the national anthem was played.

Dr. Diyar Khan read the messages of President Dr.

Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan on the occasion.

In his remarks, the consul general highlighted the freedom struggle of Kashmir and presented the background of the Kashmir freedom movement.

Children of Pakistani community sang the Kashmiri and national songs with great passion.

At the end of the ceremony, a cake was cut to mark the Independence Day while guests were treated with delicious Pakistani food.

Pakistan Consulate and a large number of Pakistani community members attended the ceremony.

