UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Flamengo Fans Arrested For Plotting Copa Libertadores Riot

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 01:50 AM

Flamengo fans arrested for plotting Copa Libertadores riot

Rio de Janeiro, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :Police in Brazil arrested 19 people in an operation targeting supposed Flamengo football supporters allegedly planning to run amok during this week's Copa Libertadores semi-final against Gremio at Rio de Janeiro's Maracana stadium, officials said.

The two Brazilian clubs have been drawn together in South America's premier continental club tournament and police had been wary of the possibility of hooliganism.

More than 100 members of a WhatsApp group exchanged audio and video messages threatening to "kill cops, steal, cause damage and embarrass Gremio fans" during Wednesday's highly anticipated match between the rival sides, police said in a statement.

They arrested 19 out of 27 people targeted.

State media said one person was shot dead and two others were wounded in the operation in a poor neighbourhood in the city's north.

Police declined to comment.

Flamengo, the most popular football club in Brazil, are hoping to secure a berth in South America's Copa Libertadores final for only the second time in their history.

Related Topics

Football Dead Police Poor Rio De Janeiro Brazil Media WhatsApp Flamengo

Recent Stories

UAE embassies begin countdown to Expo 2020 Dubai

56 minutes ago

Citizens decry over absence of parking area outsid ..

2 hours ago

UAE Space Agency participates in 70th Internationa ..

3 hours ago

Innovation, disruption and global expansion take c ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Police reviews plans, preparations for Expo ..

3 hours ago

Rival Libyan Armies Disregard Laws of War - Watchd ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.