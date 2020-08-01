Flamengo hire former Guardiola assistant Torrent as coach

Rio de Janeiro, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Domenec Torrent, a long-time assistant to Pep Guardiola, announced on Friday that he had signed with reigning Brazilian and South American champions Flamengo.

Torrent, 58, will take over the Rio de Janeiro club from Jorge Jesus, who recently announced he had signed with Portuguese club Benfica.

"I'm very happy to be part of this great nation. We'll be looking to win titles," Torrent said in a video posted on Instagram, wearing a Flamengo jersey.

Jesus led Flamengo to five titles in just over a year with the club.

Torrent is known for a similar attacking style.

He arrives at Flamengo from New York City FC, where he was head coach for a year and a half.

The 58-year-old was Guardiola's number two for a decade at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

His contract will run through 2021.

Flamengo said he was due to arrive in a matter of hours and lead the team for the season opener on August 9, against Atletico Mineiro in Rio's Maracana stadium.

The league is kicking off three months late due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed 91,000 lives in Brazil, more than any country except the United States.