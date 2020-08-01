UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Flamengo Hire Former Guardiola Assistant Torrent As Coach

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 01st August 2020 | 12:00 AM

Flamengo hire former Guardiola assistant Torrent as coach

Rio de Janeiro, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2020 ) :Domenec Torrent, a long-time assistant to Pep Guardiola, announced on Friday that he had signed with reigning Brazilian and South American champions Flamengo.

Torrent, 58, will take over the Rio de Janeiro club from Jorge Jesus, who recently announced he had signed with Portuguese club Benfica.

"I'm very happy to be part of this great nation. We'll be looking to win titles," Torrent said in a video posted on Instagram, wearing a Flamengo jersey.

Jesus led Flamengo to five titles in just over a year with the club.

Torrent is known for a similar attacking style.

He arrives at Flamengo from New York City FC, where he was head coach for a year and a half.

The 58-year-old was Guardiola's number two for a decade at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

His contract will run through 2021.

Flamengo said he was due to arrive in a matter of hours and lead the team for the season opener on August 9, against Atletico Mineiro in Rio's Maracana stadium.

The league is kicking off three months late due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed 91,000 lives in Brazil, more than any country except the United States.

Related Topics

Rio De Janeiro Barcelona Lead New York Brazil United States August From Atletico Madrid Manchester City Bayern Coach Flamengo Instagram Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE launches annual charitable Eid clothing projec ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed honour UAE ..

2 hours ago

US Funding Boosts Odds of at Least 1 COVID-19 Vacc ..

32 minutes ago

EU reserves 300 mn doses of potential Sanofi virus ..

32 minutes ago

Russian Airline Pobeda to Start Flights From Mosco ..

32 minutes ago

US Condemns Hong Kong Decision to Postpone Electio ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.