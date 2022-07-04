UrduPoint.com

Flamengo Reach Deal To Sign Arturo Vidal - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published July 04, 2022 | 03:40 PM

RIO DE JANEIRO, July 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) --:Flamengo have reached a deal to sign Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal, according to widespread media reports in Brazil.

The 35-year-old agreed to personal terms with the Rio de Janeiro club after parting ways with Inter Milan last month, newspaper O Globo reported.

It added that Flamengo had beaten off interest from Argentine giants Boca Juniors and clubs in Asia and Mexico.

Vidal made 41 appearances for Inter across all competitions last season, scoring two goals and providing four assists.

The former Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Juventus player has been regularly linked to Flamengo in recent years and he has posted several photos on social media while wearing the Rio de Janeiro club's shirt.

