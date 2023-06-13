UrduPoint.com

Football: Africa Cup Of Nations Qualifying Tables

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2023 | 11:20 AM

Football: Africa Cup of Nations qualifying tables

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Africa Cup of Nations group tables ahead of matchday five qualifiers (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Gp A Nigeria 4 3 0 1 13 2 9 Guinea Bissau 4 2 1 1 8 4 7 Sierra Leone 4 1 2 1 7 6 5 Sao Tome 4 0 1 3 3 19 1 Gp B Burkina Faso 4 3 1 0 7 2 10 - qualified Cape Verde 4 2 1 1 3 2 7 Eswatini 4 0 2 2 3 6 2 Togo 4 0 2 2 3 6 2 Gp C Namibia 3 1 2 0 4 3 5 Cameroon 3 1 1 1 3 3 4 Burundi 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 - Kenya disqualified Gp D Egypt 4 3 0 1 7 2 9 Guinea 4 3 0 1 6 3 9 Malawi 4 1 0 3 2 8 3 Ethiopia 4 1 0 3 5 7 3 Gp E Ghana 4 2 2 0 6 2 8 C.A.R.

4 2 1 1 7 3 7 Angola 4 1 2 1 4 4 5 Madagascar 4 0 1 3 1 9 1 Gp F Algeria 4 4 0 0 7 1 12 - qualified Tanzania 4 1 1 2 2 4 4 Uganda 4 1 1 2 2 4 4 Niger 4 0 2 2 3 5 2 Gp G Mali 4 3 0 1 9 2 9 Congo 4 2 0 2 3 6 6 Gambia 4 2 0 2 2 3 6 South Sudan 4 1 0 3 3 6 3 Gp H Ivory Coast 4 3 1 0 8 2 10 - qualified (hosts) Zambia 4 3 0 1 8 5 9 Comoros 4 1 0 3 4 7 3 Lesotho 4 0 1 3 1 7 1 Gp I Gabon 4 2 1 1 2 1 7 Sudan 4 2 0 2 3 5 6 Mauritania 4 1 2 1 5 4 5 DR Congo 4 1 1 2 5 5 4 Gp J Tunisia 4 3 1 0 8 0 10 - qualified Equat.

Guinea 4 3 0 1 7 6 9 Libya 4 1 0 3 1 6 3 Botswana 4 0 1 3 2 6 1 Gp K Morocco 2 2 0 0 4 1 6 - qualified South Africa 3 1 1 1 5 5 4 - qualified Liberia 3 0 1 2 3 6 1 - Zimbabwe disqualified Gp L Senegal 4 4 0 0 10 2 12 - qualified Mozambique 4 1 1 2 3 7 4 Rwanda 4 0 3 1 3 4 3 Benin 4 0 2 2 3 6 2 Note: Group winners and runners-up qualify for finals except from Group H, where tournament hosts Ivory Coast automatically qualify along with the best placed of other three teams

Related Topics

Africa Egypt Liberia Mali Bissau Sao Tome Ivory Coast Algeria Ethiopia Burundi Burkina Faso Botswana Benin Tanzania Tunisia Togo Comoros South Africa Rwanda Zimbabwe Zambia Sudan Sierra Leone Senegal Congo Cameroon Kenya Cape Verde Guinea Ghana Gabon Gambia Libya Lesotho Malawi Mauritania Mozambique Madagascar Morocco Niger Nigeria Namibia Uganda Angola From Best

Recent Stories

SBP Governor rules out bilateral debt restructurin ..

SBP Governor rules out bilateral debt restructuring

4 minutes ago
 ‘Biparjoy’ likely to make landfall b/w Keti Ba ..

‘Biparjoy’ likely to make landfall b/w Keti Bandar, Indian Gujarat Coastline ..

20 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 June 2023

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 13 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hopes Ukraine ..

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken hopes Ukraine offensive a 'success' to forc ..

12 hours ago
 Chairman PTI appears before JIT in connection with ..

Chairman PTI appears before JIT in connection with five cases

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.