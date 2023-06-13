Football: Africa Cup of Nations qualifying tables

(@FahadShabbir)

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Africa Cup of Nations group tables ahead of matchday five qualifiers (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points): Gp A Nigeria 4 3 0 1 13 2 9 Guinea Bissau 4 2 1 1 8 4 7 Sierra Leone 4 1 2 1 7 6 5 Sao Tome 4 0 1 3 3 19 1 Gp B Burkina Faso 4 3 1 0 7 2 10 - qualified Cape Verde 4 2 1 1 3 2 7 Eswatini 4 0 2 2 3 6 2 Togo 4 0 2 2 3 6 2 Gp C Namibia 3 1 2 0 4 3 5 Cameroon 3 1 1 1 3 3 4 Burundi 2 0 1 1 1 2 1 - Kenya disqualified Gp D Egypt 4 3 0 1 7 2 9 Guinea 4 3 0 1 6 3 9 Malawi 4 1 0 3 2 8 3 Ethiopia 4 1 0 3 5 7 3 Gp E Ghana 4 2 2 0 6 2 8 C.A.R.

4 2 1 1 7 3 7 Angola 4 1 2 1 4 4 5 Madagascar 4 0 1 3 1 9 1 Gp F Algeria 4 4 0 0 7 1 12 - qualified Tanzania 4 1 1 2 2 4 4 Uganda 4 1 1 2 2 4 4 Niger 4 0 2 2 3 5 2 Gp G Mali 4 3 0 1 9 2 9 Congo 4 2 0 2 3 6 6 Gambia 4 2 0 2 2 3 6 South Sudan 4 1 0 3 3 6 3 Gp H Ivory Coast 4 3 1 0 8 2 10 - qualified (hosts) Zambia 4 3 0 1 8 5 9 Comoros 4 1 0 3 4 7 3 Lesotho 4 0 1 3 1 7 1 Gp I Gabon 4 2 1 1 2 1 7 Sudan 4 2 0 2 3 5 6 Mauritania 4 1 2 1 5 4 5 DR Congo 4 1 1 2 5 5 4 Gp J Tunisia 4 3 1 0 8 0 10 - qualified Equat.

Guinea 4 3 0 1 7 6 9 Libya 4 1 0 3 1 6 3 Botswana 4 0 1 3 2 6 1 Gp K Morocco 2 2 0 0 4 1 6 - qualified South Africa 3 1 1 1 5 5 4 - qualified Liberia 3 0 1 2 3 6 1 - Zimbabwe disqualified Gp L Senegal 4 4 0 0 10 2 12 - qualified Mozambique 4 1 1 2 3 7 4 Rwanda 4 0 3 1 3 4 3 Benin 4 0 2 2 3 6 2 Note: Group winners and runners-up qualify for finals except from Group H, where tournament hosts Ivory Coast automatically qualify along with the best placed of other three teams