Football: African international fixtures

Johannesburg, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :International friendly football fixtures involving African nations during the October 5-13 FIFA window include: October 7 At Andorra la Vella Andorra v Cape Verde At Lusaka Zambia v Malawi October 8 At Brussels Belgium v Ivory Coast At Lisbon Guinea-Bissau v Mozambique At Rustenburg, South Africa South Africa v Namibia At Tunis Libya v Togo October 9 At Antalya, Turkey Ghana v Mali At Faro, Portugal Congo Brazzaville v Gambia At Nouakchott Mauritania v Sierra Leone At Rabat Morocco v Senegal At Rabat Burkina Faso v Democratic Republic of Congo At Rades, Tunisia Tunisia v Sudan At Sankt Veit an der Glan, Austria Algeria v Nigeria At Utrecht, Netherlands Cameroon v Japan October 10 At Faro Cape Verde v Guinea At Lisbon Burkina Faso v Madagascar October 11 At Blantyre Malawi v Zimbabwe At Dar es Salaam Tanzania v Burundi At Lisbon Benin v Gabon At Lisbon Angola v Guinea-Bissau At Rustenburg South Africa v Zambia October 12 At Tunis Sudan v Togo October 13 At Algarve, Portugal Gambia v Guinea At Antalya Iran v Mali At Lisbon Angola v Mozambique At Rabat Morocco v DR Congo At Rabat Burkina Faso v Madagascar At Sankt Veit an der Glan Nigeria v Tunisia At The Hague Algeria v Mexico At Thies, Senegal Senegal v Mauritania At Utrecht Ivory Coast v Japan Note: Matches will prepare teams for matchdays three and four of 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying between Nov 9-17