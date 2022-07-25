Football: African Nations Championship results

UrduPoint.com

Johannesburg, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :African Nations Championship (CHAN) first round first leg qualifying results this weekend: West zone A In Paynesville, Liberia Liberia 0 Senegal 3 (Sambou 14, Ndour 31, Diouf 34) In Marrakech, Morocco Sierra Leone 2 (Conteh 15, 69) Cape Verde 0 Gambia 1 (Barry 45) Guinea-Bissau 0 West zone B In Cape Coast, Ghana Ghana 3 (Barnieh 26-pen, Alhassan 48, Awako 81) Benin 0 Centre-East zone In Dar es Salaam, Tanzania Ethiopia 0 Sudan 0 Somalia 0 Tanzania 1 (Suleiman 46) Burundi 2 (Muderi 20, Urasenga 78) Djibouti 1 (Akinbinu 33) South zone In Saint-Pierre, Mauritius Mauritius 0 Angola 2 (Carneiro 14, Balisson 65-og) Seychelles 0 Madagascar 1 (Andrianarimanana 24) In Moroni Comoros 0 South Africa 1 (Shezi 74) In Francistown, Botswana Botswana 0 Eswatini 0 In Maputo Mozambique 0 Zambia 0 -- Malawi walkover, Zimbabwe disqualified due to FIFA ban for government interference Second legs: July 26-31 Note: Sierra Leone, Gambia, Ethiopia, Somalia, Burundi and the Seychelles staged home matches at neutral venues because they do not have international-standard stadiums

