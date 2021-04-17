Football: English Championship Results
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 02:00 AM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :English Championship results on Friday: Blackburn 2 Derby 1 Reading 1 Cardiff 1 Playin Saturday (1130 GMT unless stated): Brentford v Millwall Luton v Watford Middlesbrough v QPR Nottigham Forest v Huddersfield Sheffield Wednesday v Bristol City Stoke v Preston Swansea v Wycombe Norwich v Bournemouth (1900) SundayRotherham v Birmingham (1100)Coventry v Barnsley (1400)